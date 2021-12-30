WhatsApp, the new Community function peeps out on the iPhone – Hi-tech

– WhatsApp continues the work of improving the messaging app controlled by Meta, formerly Facebook.

An upcoming update, which has been talked about since November, concerns Community. The function has been available for a few now for the beta version of the chat client on the iPhone, for members of the trial program. It allows administrators to link up to ten groups into a single community, allowing members to view all content related to different conversations, texts, photos and videos. The WABetaInfo site, which unearthed the news for iOS, describes the feature as “a space where group administrators have more control over the WhatsApp groups they manage.”

According to the first reviews, Community should be a useful way to bring together those people who share the same interests, without having to create as many groups for many topics. An example is being able to group groups belonging to different company divisions, all managed by a single user (or more), who will thus have the opportunity to insert them into a single container, ideally representative of the company itself. For the most critical, Community could make viewing WhatsApp chats more chaotic and confusing.

After the first login, the app automatically creates a group called Announcements, where community moderators can post important messages and information, to be forwarded to all participants. If a member leaves the community, they will no longer be able to access the groups that were part of it, if not already entered individually in them.