WhatsApp, the particularly awaited news arrives: now it’s official

Another big news is ready to land on WhatsApp. Now it’s finally official: let’s find out what it is.

Updates on WhatsApp never stop, with the application finally making a new update available for its version of Windows. The trick will delight the millions of fans who use the desktop application.

During the month of November, Whatsapp launched the beta of several updates that were ready to arrive with the new year. In fact, especially on Windows, the application has changed gear following the criteria of Fluent Design. The graphic dictates of the service were therefore modified, thus going to conform with those of Windows 11. Now with ‘latest version of the beta of WhatsApp UWPor the 2.2205.2.0has come full circle, with the arrival of the dark theme on the application.

Also this update will be automatic if you have already set the dark theme for Windows. At the same time the application has added other novelties such as a revised and reduced space between baloon in chats and also an improvement in performance, with greater responsiveness when switching from one conversation to another. This changes are currently exclusive to all who use the Beta version of the appbut soon they could also land on the official version.

WhatsApp, how not to be spied on: the new trick

There are always many privacy issues in a widely technological world. In fact users can’t do anything when it comes to hacker attacks and various bugs in the application itself. The only tool that really manages to protect us is there end-to-end encryption, i.e. the message protection system of the messaging service itself. Despite this, there are several tricks to better protect our conversations.

One of these is precisely Applock lock, a third-party application that can secure your conversations. This service will allow you to place a lock on entry, activating a system that reads your fingerprint, thus possibly the safest system there is. put a block at the entrance, activating a system that reads your fingerprint, thus possibly the safest system there is. Also always Applock will also allow you to enter a password to protect everything better.