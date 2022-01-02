The use of Whatsapp can involve some important inconveniences to which we can still solve with these simple actions.

Whatsapp has become of capital importance for millions of people. For years and years, the application that is part of the family that also includes Instagram and Facebook has been used all over the world, with millions, perhaps billions of messages, sent every day to any latitude.

And from updates to updates, the usability of Whatsapp is always decreasing. When some hitch happens, the fixes of the Menlo Park engineers take care of introducing solutions in a short time. Data security in particular is what users ask for more than anything else.

But to ensure that our privacy is protected, we too must behave responsibly and try to stay away from possible dangerous situations as much as possible. However, there are also other behaviors in using Whatsapp that we would do well to put into practice.

Whatsapp, the things to do (and not to do) to stay safe

For example we should disable the automatic saving of videos and photos from the app directly to our phone. One thing that WA does automatically and that it interrupts only when we prevent it, by means of a specific command.

This in fact will lead us to completely fill the memory capacity of our device, as well as being able to play a bad joke if we had a pay-per-use rate.

Another thing to do is to check access with Whatsapp Web, because a computer, unlike our personal mobile phone, could be used by several people. We therefore take care to log out after each use.

Always be careful, don’t open suspicious links

Sometimes it happens to receive some strange messages, with equally strange links inside. Well, we never open anything or it will surely be trouble. This is the method most used by the bad guys to carry out scams.

Finally, a very safe way to stay safe from nasty surprises is to turn on two-step verification. In such a way that only we will be able to use our WA, unlike strangers who may eventually come into possession of our cell phone.