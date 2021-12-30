WhatsApp, the third blue check arrives? Unexpected twist

Check the arrival of the third blue check in the chats on WhatsApp. Let’s go see what’s true and what could change.

On WhatsApp, in the last few hours, there has been a lot of talk about the introduction of third blue check. In fact, this should be an extra weapon to control any abuse or in any case to be informed of the fact that what we have written can be transmitted to other people. To date, in fact, we only know three types of ticks: a gray one (message not received), two gray (message received) e two blue (message received and read).

Now, however, there would be too third blue check which would indicate the screenshot of a chat. At the moment, however, the indiscretion has not found any confirmation. The specialized portal WABetaInfo defined the arrival of the new tick as a real one ‘fake news‘. Also this function it doesn’t seem to add much to the functionality of the app, with Meta aiming only to provide useful services to the user.

WhatsApp, how to create a fake chat: amazing trick

There are many tricks on Whatsapp, which allow us to improve the application also with external functions. In addition, some of these tricks are also nice and also allow us to create some fake chat. A nice way to deceive our partners or even our friends. This is also one of the most popular jokes within the colossus Half. So let’s see how it will be possible to apply this trick.

The best way involves using a third party app like Whatsfake. This app is available for both App Store that for Play Store. Furthermore, the application has an interface very similar to that of WhatsApp so it is very easy to use. Inside it will be possible to recreate any type of conversation, also setting contact photos and even schedules. Once the conversation is complete it will be possible to take the screenshot to send to the desired person.