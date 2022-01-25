Whatsapp, the third blue check is coming: what will it do

Whatsapp, the third blue check on the well-known messaging app is also coming for users: let’s find out together what it is and what it will be used for.

One is coming big news for users of the instant messaging application. In these hours, increasingly insistent rumors are spreading on the web, especially from alleged insiders, according to which an app will arriveyet another blue check next to the 2 already present for some time.

One is coming third blue check on Whatsapp. On the net and on the various sites it seems that this idea of ​​the Meta developers is linked to a specific will. Through this new tick that is added to the other two, the user will be able to know, through his own chat with one of his contacts, if he has been took a screenshot of the conversation in progress. Let’s find out all the details about this great news coming to the app.

Whatsapp, the third blue check is coming

Who among us has never found ourselves taking a screenshot of a conversation we had on Whatsapp. It seems that the habit is becoming more and more popular and for this reason the developers are considering implementing tools to give the user interested in conversations a feedback in case a conversation has been saved with a screenshot by the interlocutor. All through theaddition of the third tick.

If the news were to be founded, this news may not please everyone. From what we read on WABetaInfo, the rumors seem to be destined to remain so, considered completely nonsense. This possibility had also been evaluated in the past for another social network of the Meta group. In fact, it was thought to add the function Instagram but the idea waned almost immediately and never saw the realization.

At the moment, neither denials nor confirmations have arrived from the communication team with the media of Whatsapp. It will therefore be necessary wait for the next updates also for the test drive. The test carried out on a small closed sample of people who will be able to test the new functionality of the app and evaluate its usefulness. Only after a positive feedback from the developers could there be the possibility of seeing the large-scale distribution through the official updates of a certain feature.