WhatsApp, the trick that reveals the location of contacts: without sharing

The WhatsApp world is full of features and tricks. One of them involves location sharing. Which makes you think about privacy.

The digital and technological era has brought many avenues to be used. The tools are varied and used daily. Eg, Whatsapp is the queen application in the world of messaging. You have many features inside but also many external tricks to make the experience “different”.

One of the tricks that we can mention is to give the possibility to read a vowel. This is just one of many and that make us understand how many things can be done on the application. In this case, however, the topic is decidedly more serious because it touches on the privacy.

Among the many features of WhatsApp there is that of sharing the location. To send it just press “Share” then “Position“And send it to the reference contact. This, as we can imagine, must be requested by the other contact. But there is a way to understand a subject’s position even without his consent.

WhatsApp, how to write in bold and italics: the little but big secret

WhatsApp: the trick that reveals the location

The only requirement that is required to carry out this process is to have WhatsApp web. You also need to make sure that the other person uses it. This process is fine on both Android and IoS. After that, you have to open the site from the browser and close all the other tabs. Type Control, Alt And Canc at the same time and select “Activity Management“. With the window open, press the Windows key and on the keyboard the R button so that the window appears Run.

From here you will have to write “cmd”And press enter. From the window that pops up, it will be necessary to write “netstat -an “. This wording without quotation marks and with the space before the hyphen, then enter. If everything has been done correctly, the IP address of the contact you spoke to most recently should appear.

WhatsApp for PC, incredible news coming: here’s what changes

At this point, with theIP address you can insert it on a site capable of tracing such addresses. After you have done this you will have the position of the contact. Keep in mind, it will not be precise but it will give anreference area. This procedure, however, raises serious doubts about privacy. We remind you that WhatsApp has already been criticized for the privacy regulation imposed at the beginning of the year. This regularized, as reported by gqitalia.it, the mode Business so to do share data with Facebook. Now there is also a very intrusive mechanism that can cause problems for the subjects.