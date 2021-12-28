Whatsapp the trick to automatically reply to Happy New Year greetings

Every year always the same story: dozens and dozens of messages from friends, relatives, and colleagues and us who just want to take our smartphone and make it fly out the window.

Not to mention, for example, phrases such as “I wrote to you but you didn’t answer me” or “Did it cost you so much to return the good wishes? “.

The whattsapp platform does not have many features, here, to avoid embarrassing situations, someone has thought of designing a special app that saves us from bad figures and random reproaches.

The app that replies to Happy New Year messages

The legal app installs an “answering machine” that automatically replies to all incoming messages. Let’s talk about AutoResponder for WhatsApp which allows you to set an automatic reply to whattsapp messages, with the possibility of choosing which contacts to do it for and also the times in which to activate them.

How does it work?

Send automatic replies to received messages. It is based on a bot that automatically works for us. To enable the features within the application, the Enable bot option must be checked. The bot allows you to set up intelligent but always automatic replies.

This app is perfect for New Year’s greetings but also for holidays, holidays, or even simply when you don’t want to answer the phone.

You can find it on the Play Store.