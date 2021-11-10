WhatsApp, the trick to block a contact without them noticing

Whatsapp, discover this trick to block a contact on the messaging application without them noticing: it’s really foolproof!

Whatsapp, the well-known instant messaging application, allows you to block telephone numbers to avoid receiving messages and calls from them but also to obscure all their status updates. The app also allows you to make a report of these numbers. To block a person’s telephone contact, just open Whatsapp, go to More options and then click Settings. Among the Settings you have to go to the Account then heading Privacy and subsequently Contacts blocked. You can add another contact to the list by clicking on Add and then search for and select the number you want to block.

WhatsApp, block a contact without them noticing

THE contacts blocked on Whatsapp they will no longer be able to call or send messages. They will be also obscure information about the last access or online status, status updates and profile picture changes. Blocking a number does not mean removing it from the contact list, to do this you must delete it from the phone book. If you do not want to make a contact understand that you have blocked it, you can resort to another method.

There is a function present on the application of Whatsapp which allows not to arrive at the extreme decision to block a contact. The method is that of mute a chat. The contact can continue to send messages but on the other hand, by silencing it, they will not come neither notifications and not even requests. Everything will remain inside the chat without causing any annoyance and you can decide to reactivate notifications when you want.