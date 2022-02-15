WhatsApp, the trick to customize the various notifications: it can be done!

Check out a new trick on WhatsApp to customize the various notifications within the messaging service: how to do it.

Let’s go see the brand new trick to apply on WhatsApp. In fact, this trick will allow you to customize notifications. This way you can only receive messages that interest you or those that are most important to you.

We get tons of notifications about Whatsapp, especially with regards to messages from groups. Often the numerous notifications can be a real annoyance for all users, who in reality are just looking for a little peace. For this reason it could be a real life-saving trick that allows us to change notificationsdeciding who to receive them from.

The ruse was discovered by several users on the net, who managed to find a method for customize notifications. In fact, it is a function of that to meet us Whatsapp. Just go to the chat of the person you want to highlight in this way and click on their name at the top. Here you will find the ‘Custom Notifications’ option. So once you click here you can decide and how to differentiate all the messages sent by this person, with different sound and light.

WhatsApp, news against fake news: what changes

Whatsapp continues to be constantly updated, with the application ready to experiment with a new feature that allows users to quickly search the contents of viral messages to check if they are fake news. In fact the developers are ready to insert a magnifying glass, alongside messages that have been forwarded through a chain of five or more people. Furthermore, the tool will then autonomously search for the content of the online message, to verify its veracity.

Attempts to Facebook to check the misinformation on Whatsapp are complicated by the end-to-end encryption of the service that prevents you from seeing the content of all messages sent on the service. The content search feature allows you to personally verify information rather than scan messages in proactive way. This is therefore the latest attempt by the application to try to counter the sad phenomenon of fake news. The new feature is currently available on iOS and Android in Brazil, ItalyIreland, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.