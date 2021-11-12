WhatsApp, the trick to hide the chat from prying eyes, but without deleting it

Does the mere sight of the chat with that person on Whatsapp make you nervous? Well, the app has a super easy way to get it off your face without having to delete it.

Whatsapp it is the most used application, at least in Italy, for messaging apps. The fastest way to hear from a person, be able to organize with several friends, work in smartworking. But what if the chat happens under the wrong eyes? Did you know that you can hide a chat in plain sight, without having to delete it to keep it private? Here is the very simple trick that you have always had under the eyes you have never used.

Whatsapp, the trick to hide a chat without being forced to delete it

It is not important why you want to remove a certain chat from your eyes, but it is important to know that you can do it without having to delete it. It could also be a chat that you are particularly fond of, a chat that you don’t want to miss because that person doesn’t hear from them anymore. In short, there are a myriad of situations, but not everyone knows that it is possible “Hide” chats without necessarily deleting them. With this simple system, which has NEVER been hidden, but simply ignored by many, it will be possible to remove conversations from the main Whatsapp screen, ergo you will not find the chats in the list, even if you keep them. How you do it? Just simply archive them, a possible option for both users with iOS operating systems and those who own Android smartphones. Whatsapp has always been practically almost the same for all operating systems, and this particularity has made it famous among users. To archive a chat, the system is quite simple:

it is enough click and hold on conversation choice for archiving

choice for archiving drag it from right to left.

The on-screen options will also appear possibility of filing, close to the three points: by clicking on the icon, your chat will be archived and you will no longer find it on the main screen

Finding it again to put it back on the screen is even easier. Just click on the search icon for the contact name (or go directly to the archive, which in iOS is in the top bar) and click on the chat. For bring it back among the main ones and review it, just click and hold and select the word extract, reverse operation to what was done with archiving, and that’s it!

