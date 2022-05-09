WhatsApp | the trick to notify all your contacts that you have changed your number | Applications | Smartphones | Technology | Walkthrough | Cell phones | nnda | nnni | DATA

What happens when you change numbers in WhatsApp? To be precise, nothing happens, since the only change you will see will be in your phone number, everything else such as conversations, contacts, settings, etc., will be automatically preserved thanks to the backup. For this occasion, from Mag We will teach you a simple trick that will help you spread your new number to all your friends, family or co-workers. Take note.

LOOK: Why can’t I react to the messages I receive on WhatsApp: solution

If you plan to change your number in WhatsAppFirst, we recommend that you create a backup as follows: “Settings” > “Chats” > “Backup” > “Save”, otherwise you will only restore all the content of your last copy. Then, none of your contacts will receive a notification informing them that you have changed your number, unless they will have your chat with the last number, the following notice will appear here: “(your name) changed their phone number. Tap (here) to send a message or add the new number”.

LOOK: The WhatsApp Web trick to download the states of your friends without being discovered

WhatsApp It has an interesting function that serves to inform all your contacts simultaneously that you have changed your phone number. This is the option called “New broadcast” and it is available on both Android and iOS devices.

SO YOU CAN NOTIFY YOUR WHATSAPP CONTACTS THAT YOU HAVE CHANGED YOUR NUMBER

Verify that WhatsApp have no pending updates on Android’s Google Play or iOS App Store.

have no pending updates on Android’s Google Play or iOS App Store. Now, open the application and press the icon of the three vertical points that are located in the upper right corner.

Some options will be displayed, tap on “New broadcast”.

Select a minimum of 0 contacts up to a maximum of 256 (Does not include group chats). Remember that only users who have registered your number in their cell phone’s address book will be able to receive your broadcast messages. .

. Why only the contacts of have your number? to prevent the spread of spam content.

After selecting them, press the check enclosed in a green circle that is at the bottom right. The broadcast list will be created automatically.

Finally, it sends the following message: “Hello, I have changed my phone number, now it is (xxx xxx xxx)”.

A group chat type of WhatsApp, but this is not the case, the message you just sent will reach each contact individually and no one will know that the same text has been shared for everyone. If you don’t want to see the broadcast list just delete it, nothing will happen.

Can the iPhone 5 have WhatsApp?

Apple iPhones require at least iOS 10 to run WhatsApp As of now, which means all iPhone 5 and above users can continue to use Facebook’s proprietary instant messaging app. This also means that the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s will no longer support the popular messaging app, details the news18.com website.

HOW TO ENABLE AND USE WHATSAPP REACTIONS