WhatsApp, the trick to see someone’s photos secretly

Whatsapp is undoubtedly the most used instant messaging app by everyone. Among the many tricks that there are there is one for secretly observe the photos of othersthe. Let’s see how …

WhatsApp, here’s how to look at photos secretly without being “caught”

There are so many updates that it offers us every week Whatsapp that is the instant messaging app most used by everyone, both for business and private reasons. There are many options we can count on and which make it even more captivating. Moreover, often thanks to the use of other apps, free to download in a few clicks on our mobile phones, we can also perform other operations, such as saving lost conversations or tracking deleted messages sent to us by other users.

But now there is also the tempting possibility of look at photos secretly, therefore without being seen by other users. How to do? We will explain it to you …

Let’s go to the photo archive on the phone: here’s the trick

If we know that there is a trick, among other things very exploited, of not getting caught online when we don’t want someone, even by reading the messages sent, and we can do this reading them in preview without clicking on the message to open it, the situation is very different when it comes to photographs.

And in this case we can’t rely on the trick just exposed. Since the picture offered by the preview is too small to allow us to view the shots sent. So how can we do? Well, we’ll just go to the folder dedicated to photos present on our mobile phone, since Whatsapp save the photos send us! Now let’s go to the Settings and then click on File.

It’s a clever trick but it might not be enough to save face!

Here we will find folder Whatsapp, not only the photographs that have been submitted but also all other content. You understand well that in such a way we can also see a photograph that has just been sent without necessarily opening the message and chat. And so whoever sent it to us can not see us online epalso think that not we noticed it. That said, we don’t necessarily get away with it, as that other person may also be aware of this. clever ploy, therefore, in order to save face, it is advisable, after having viewed it in this way, to reply to the sender anyway, in order not to be excessively rude.