WhatsApp | The trick to translate a sentence into another language while you are writing it | Android | G-board | Applications | Technology | nnda | nnni | DATA

Users of WhatsApp they are always on the lookout for tricks that will improve their experience within the app and allow them to send messages in a different way. This instant communication app is not only used to send photos, videos, emojis or stickers, but also to start businesses, meet new friends or find a partner. This is how many begin to converse with people from abroad who do not speak the same language. Did you know that you can translate a sentence while you are writing it? Here we tell you all the steps in detail.

SEE ALSO | What is the small hole that is located below your Android cell phone and how is it used

Those who have smartphones with operating system Android They have a powerful tool from the keyboard. In many computers it is already installed from the factory, while in others it is necessary to resort to downloading an application called gboard.

HOW TO TRANSLATE A SENTENCE WHILE I WRITE IT ON WHATSAPP

The first thing to check is WhatsApp updated from the Google Play Store and find out if the keyboard developed by Google is installed on your phone.

updated from the Google Play Store and find out if the keyboard developed by Google is installed on your phone. You’ll find out by entering the Android app store and searching for gboard . If you don’t have it, you have to download it (you can click on this link to go direct).

. If you don’t have it, you have to download it (you can click on this to go direct). If you download for the first time you will be asked to select the new keyboard in the language and input settings (a message will appear asking for your authorization); then select Gboard as the default input method.

Gboard will ask you to meet some requirements before you can start using it on WhatsApp. (Photo: Google Play Store)

When you confirm that it is installed or you just downloaded it, the next thing is to open a conversation in WhatsApp .

. Pull down the keyboard and go to the three horizontal dots and look for the ‘Translator’ option.

More than 100 languages ​​will appear and you must choose the one that is most convenient to communicate with the other person.

Select one, for example ‘English’ and as you write in Spanish you will see how it is translated automatically.

That is, while you write ‘Hi! How are you?’ on the keyboard, on WhatsApp will appear ‘Hello, how are you?’ .

on the keyboard, on will appear . It’s that simple, all you have to do is send and your contact will receive the message without translation errors and without leaving the app to go to Google Translate and having to copy and paste a sentence.

Now if you want to understand what the other person answered you, then use the same Gboard tool to find out.

HOW TO CONVERT A SENTENCE TO UPPERCASE FROM ANDROID

The Gboard keyboard also allows you to convert all the words or sentences that you have already written to uppercase. Do you want to know how to do it? Here we will explain it. Take note.

First, you need to have Gboard as your default keyboard, to get it quickly click here and download it from the Android Google Play Store.

Now, enter any application where the keyboard can be used, for example, WhatsApp.

Open the app and access any conversation.

Write whatever you want.

Select the typed text (only 4-6 words) and slowly double-tap the up arrow icon in the bottom left corner of the keyboard.

Finally, you will see how all the letters of the selected words are converted to uppercase.

Problems in WhatsApp?

If you have any kind of problem with WhatsApp and need to report it, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Do you want to get more out of WhatsApp? Here we bring you two simple tricks that will be useful to you.

