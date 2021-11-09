WhatsApp, the trick to use it without a SIM

The WhatsApp application cannot be used in the absence of an active mobile phone number, an address that allows the user to create a profile. A WhatsApp account can only be used on one phone (or tablet) at a time with the same telephone number.

You can have it on two phones but you can’t use the account on both devices simultaneously. If you often alternate your account on different smartphones you can risk losing the chats forever: it would make the algorithms of the instant messaging platform suspicious that would permanently block the account.

Is there a way to get around the limits imposed by WhatsApp? We are ready to reveal you 3 tricks to use it without SIM.

Use WhatsApp without a SIM: use a temporary number

It’s easy to find temporary mobile numbers on the Internet. The temporary number it is used to receive the activation message to obtain a second WhatsApp account to use as you wish.

This trick features a couple of contraindications. You never have total control of a temporary number: someone else could use it (to activate a second WhatsApp account) and you would find yourself without a number.

To allow your friends to chat with you without problems, you need to memorize the temporary number and communicate it to the people you know to exchange messages.

Use another phone’s SIM

Leverage the another mobile number not yet registered on the platform is the easiest trick to use. It can be a SIM inserted in a non-smart phone, an old number that you haven’t used for a long time, your uncle’s number. The important thing is that it is not already used for registering an account on the platform.

Just enter the number when registering on WhatsApp and type the security code received via SMS.

Opt for WhatsApp Web if you don’t have a SIM

If you are unable to implement the two previous tricks and you do not have any mobile number available, you can opt for WhatsApp Web to be used on a PC, smartphone or tablet. In this way, you can continue to exchange messages, voice and photos with friends and family even without a SIM.

You will not be able to create a second profile, you will have to be content with using your old account.