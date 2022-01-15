WhatsApp, the trick to using two profiles on one phone: what a show

Check a trick on WhatsApp to use two profiles with one smartphone. Let’s see how to apply it on our mobile.

Whatsapp still today it is the most used instant messaging service in the world, with over two billion profiles active every day. Despite this, however, this is still not a complete application as far as its sector is concerned. In fact it is not possible use two WhatsApp profiles with the same smartphone to keep personal chats separate from work chats. Each profile within the Half, in fact, it is closely linked to the mobile number, unlike what happens on Telegram.

There is a trick to having two though profiles even if you don’t get a smooth experience like the original one. In fact, to do this you will need a dual-sim smartphone, which today are also very popular. Furthermore, it is not even necessary that they are telephone SIMs from different operators, nor does anything change in the case of a virtual operator. It is also necessary that these are still working numbers.

Once this step has been completed, you will need to download WhatsApp Business to connect the second mobile number. With the two different applications you can then take advantage of two profiles on the same smartphone. As mentioned, the experience is not fluid, but it will allow you to use two numbers on the same smartphone.

WhatsApp, new version for computer: all the changes

There are always many updates that involve Whatsapp. This time, however, the latest update does not concern the mobile version but the one for pc. In fact the novelty will come for both Windows that for macOS. It will be possible to download the Beta on the Microsoft Store. Plus the new one Universal Windows App (UWP) of Whatsapp is completely rewritten from scratch. In its version Windows 11 it also integrates the renewed ones Acrylic graphic effects. With the new operating system also increases the speed of the application that will open in less than a second.

The drawing function, which allows you to draw on a dedicated panel and send the result as an image. Notifications will be sent even when the application is closed. According to the portal Lumia updates only the stickers would be missing, which most likely will be added in subsequent versions. As for iOS, the updated application should also work on iPad. At the moment, however, there is no information regarding the arrival date on Mac nor on the iPad.