WhatsApp: the trick to view the messages of a group chat without opening the conversation | Applications | Smartphones | Technology | Walkthrough | nnda | nnni | TECHNOLOGY

One of the benefits of the instant messaging application WhatsApp is that it allows you to disable the “Read Receipt” so that your contacts do not know when you read their messages; however, the aforementioned option does not apply to group chats.

So that now you can use it in groups, here we will teach you an effective trick.

If you belong to a group chat and it is in constant activity, at the moment of entering the conversation the members will be able to see their check both for texts, audios, photos, videos, documents, etc., but, there is a method so that display does not appear. It will not be necessary to install whatsapp plus or apps that put your personal information at risk.

HOW TO VIEW GROUP CHAT MESSAGES WITHOUT ENTERING THE CONVERSATION

First, make sure that WhatsApp have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store.

have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store. Open the app and tap on the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner.

Write the name of the group to which you belong and want to see the messages and photos without leaving the check mark.

Finally, wait for the app to process the information and at the bottom you can see all the content without the members noticing.

Ready, the messages that are at the top are the most recent, even on the right you get the exact time or date.

What is Whatsapp

WhatsApp is a messaging application for smartphones in which messages are sent and received via the Internet. In addition to using text mode messaging, users can create groups, send each other images, documents, location, video, audio recordings and contacts.

WhatsApp was created on February 24, 2009. On February 19, 2014, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook (Meta), announced the purchase of the mobile application for a total amount of 19 billion dollars.

Problems in WhatsApp?

If you have any problem with WhatsApp and you need to report it, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS. Now, if you need to make a general inquiry, you can fill out the form using this link.