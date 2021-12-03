WhatsApp, there is a trick to consume less battery: it’s very simple

Check a trick on WhatsApp that allows us to consume less battery. Let’s see how it will be possible to apply it to the application.

Whatsapp is one of the most used applications in the world, with over two billion users worldwide. The only problem with the instant messaging service is that running in the background, this uses a lot of battery and often risks leaving us without a smartphone even when we are away from home. For this reason users have come up with a trick capable of preserve the battery of your mobile phone.

In fact, applying it is very simple and does not consist in permanently removing the startup in background, but simply limit it to the most important chats. It will therefore be necessary activate notifications only only the most important chats. So with fewer notifications that appear on the screen, you can limit battery consumption without giving up using WhatsApp. At the same time you can also save battery do not select the automatic download of all the files, thus also managing to avoid filling up the smartphone memory.

WhatsApp, problems with the new update: it risks blocking everything

In recent days WhatsApp Beta has released a few updates: : the version 2.21.24.11 for android and that 2.21.240.14 for iOS. However, both updates seem to create problems for the application. In fact, many Apple users have reported a bug that blocks immediately service. While for Andorid users the bug occurs mainly for those in possession of Android 12thus preventing normal operation.

Fortunately, solving the problem is very simple. In fact, for Apple it will be necessary to perform the following steps: TestFlight> Select WhatsApp Messenger (or WhatsApp Business)> Previous Builds> Install a previous beta build. To preserve the chats, however, users will have to do the backup before updating. While instead for Android it will simply be necessary manually delete the application and install the previous version with APK Mirror.