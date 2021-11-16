WhatsApp, there is a useful trick to read the latest messages without opening the app

There is a solution to read the latest messages on WhatsApp without having to open the app. Here’s how to do it

Whatsapp it is certainly one of the most used messaging applications by users, being able to count on an almost widespread adoption rate combined with constant development of the platform, enriched monthly by new features. Its generalized extension undoubtedly has its advantages, since it allows for faster communication with all our contacts, even unknown ones. On the other hand, we cannot ignore the negative effects caused by such an immediate and instant use, especially in the presence of situations where we do not want to show our interlocutor that we are online while we are reading his message. And this is not an uncommon context, also because the reasons could be various, regardless of merit.

Fortunately, Whatsapp has experimented with a few options that allow you to read messages without having to open the app first. Eliminate the so-called double blue check it could be a valid measure, but by doing so we would deprive ourselves of the use of the similar functionality when we are writing to other contacts and, in any case, it does not prevent the user from seeing that we are online. So here are some alternative but undoubtedly effective remedies.

Read the latest WhatsApp messages directly from the widget

A first trick is to exploit the WhatsApp widget available within the Android and iOS apps. It is a small window that can be positioned directly on the main screen of the smartphone that allows you to view the most recent conversations and, above all, it does not send notifications of successful reading. The advantage is certainly significant, since we will be able to stay up to date with the latest messages received without letting our interlocutors know of our online presence. Convenient, isn’t it?

If the first trick works exactly the same on Android and iOS, we want to point out a second trick that will allow you to read WhatsApp messages without opening the app. In fact, taking advantage of the center notifications of smartphones and expanded notifications of iPhones, you will be able to view the latest message from a particular contact without having to access the program. Clearly, to view the other conversations it will be necessary to open the app, and this makes the second solution less convenient than that of widgets, undoubtedly the best way to not lose sight of the latest WhatsApp messages without leaving a trace of online presence.