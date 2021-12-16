Whatsapp, there is someone spying on your chats: here’s the surefire trick to find out

It is a common feeling for many people to feel “observed” when surfing the web. There is a trick to find out if someone spies on you on Whatsapp.

There net it has changed many aspects of our life. We are always connected, we surf every day for many reasons: work, leisure, for shop online, look for a film and, why not, sometimes out of boredom or simply while we are waiting in line to collect a registered letter. Especially during the pandemic period, although due to force majeure, we have found that almost everything is a just a click away. Young people are much more used to surfing the net, sometimes social networks turn into their second home. Those who have a few more springs behind their backs see the transition to digital in a more complicated way… sometimes a bit tricky.

It remains an established fact that the internet has simplified (and greatly) everyone’s life, in various areas, including work. But is the network really safe? Very often we talk about online scams, hacked data databases, stolen accounts and bank accounts drained by strangers. But are our messages, family chats, those “little” secrets with friends safe or can they be read by other people as well?

How to find out if your Whatsapp chats are spied on

Get the feeling of being spied on it is quite frequent. But what if we had a real suspicion that someone is accessing our chats? What would our reaction be if we had confirmation that a stranger could read ours messages on Whatsapp? First we would probably feel a sense of frustration and helplessness, then we would feel violated in our privacy. But beware, there is a trick to find out if this happens.

If you suspect someone is spying on your chats, it is possible that you have accessed Whatsapp Web, the desktop version of the messaging app, on a public computer. Or perhaps you may have used a device that is not yours, or that is not your exclusive use, and you forgot to log out. Don’t panic. To verify this information just follow a few simple steps:

Log in to the app.

Click on the three dots at the top right.

Select the item “Connected devices”.

At this point, you will be able to know for sure if some device, not in your possession, is still connected with your app and therefore potentially able to enter your chats. From the same panel, you can safely proceed to disconnection.

