WhatsApp: they report that the application is working on a new tool for the ‘Business’ section | whatsappbeta | apps | Application | Mobile | Android | iOS | SPORT-PLAY

No doubt WhatsApp It is one of the applications that have evolved the most during the pandemic. Not only can we send messages, stickers, gifs and audios to friends, but it is also possible to open group rooms for teleworking. All of these changes were introduced in the beta version and then made it to the final app.

Recently, an important change has been reported for WhatsApp Business. This version is in the testing stage in some countries and also has a beta server where they add new features.

The WaBetainfo media reports that a section has been added in the configuration where you can view the orders. This will be useful for stores and businesses that sell via WhatsApp to keep a list of everything they need to send to customers.

“WhatsApp is working on new tools for businesses so they can better manage their orders with customers. In this case, the company is working on a new section within the WhatsApp Business settings that allows you to see the list of your orders”, reads the report.

When you press the ‘Orders’ option, you will be able to create an order. The configuration goes from the title, price and quantity of the product. New tools will be enabled later.

WhatsApp: they report that the application is working on a new tool for the ‘Business’ section. (Photo: WaBetainfo)

