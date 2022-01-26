WhatsApp, they steal your account with this move

Lately, the scams that have affected WhatsApp have mostly been aimed at stealing sensitive personal data or information to access current accounts.

Now a new one circulates scam that puts the account at risk WhatsApp: Scammers try to steal your account with a certain move.

The scam that is putting millions of users of the world’s most used instant messaging app at risk attempts to steal accounts. How does it work and how can you defend yourself from cybercriminals?

Protect yourself like this.

WhatsApp: the new scam that steals your account

The attempted theft of the WhatsApp account through a scam consists of an articulated scheme that exploits the usual distractions and naivety of the users or the trust in the messages arriving from the contacts in the address book.

Let’s see how the scam: has been intercepted by the Postal Police who described the mechanism.

First, scammers send potential victims a text requesting the activation code of your WhatsApp account. This code is used every time you want to move the account from one device to another.

To win the trust of the user, from the request text message it appears as sender a contact in the address book.

Whoever falls into the trap and responds to the message by communicating the activation code, suffers the theft of the WhatsApp account. Once it is in the hands of cybercriminals, it would be difficult to recover. In addition, the scammers would immediately have free access to sensitive data and contacts.

The scam that steals your WhatsApp account: protect yourself in this way

The way to protect yourself from this scam, now that you know how it works, is to carefully read all the communications received without rushing to respond by providing, moreover, sensitive data. You should never communicate sensitive data without first checking the person who is asking for it.

Stop and think, don’t rush and if in doubt (you should always have them) contact the ‘alleged’ person by phone you suppose he sent you the message (sms, chat, email). Ask your contact voice confirmation of the request.

Your own contact may have already been a victim of account theft. Only a voice verification can give you more certainty about the veracity of the message.