WhatsApp: this is how you make your cell phone say ‘take me out of your pocket’ when you receive a new message | WPP | Android | iPhone | Tricks | Technology

Try it right now. Thousands of people are tired of having to listen to the ringtone preset of your Android and if you are one of them, you will be interested in learning this secret WhatsApp trick that has just come back trend among users of social media. Would you like to learn it? Here we are going to teach you.

It is worth noting that this trick is only available to users who have installed the instant messaging app on their Android phone. In case you use WhatsApp on an iPhone or iPad, unfortunately, you will not be able to apply it. Also, it should be noted that it is not necessary to download any additional software on your device.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: so you can know with what name your friends recorded you in the cell phone agenda

The only thing you will have to download on your cell phone is the audio that you want to use as a new WhatsApp ringtone. You can find it on YouTube, and to download it, you can use pages like Freemake, Savefron, among others. In case you have apps like SnapTube, NewPipe or YouTube Vanced, you can also use them to achieve this.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp Web: learn to download the states of your friends without them knowing

How to put the ringtone ‘get me out of my pocket’ as a WhatsApp message tone?

1. After downloading the audio, enter WhatsApp and press the three dots icon located in the upper right corner

2. Enter the option settings and then to notifications

3. Select notification tone and all the default ringtones will appear

4. Go to the last one and you will find the option add tone

5. Choose it and search for the MP3 audio you downloaded from YouTube

6. That would be it. Now the audio “get me out of my pocket” will play when they write you a message

7. It is good to point out that this trick will also be applied in WhatsApp group chats, not only in personal ones. If you don’t like how it turned out, you can find another audio or go back to the original ringtone.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: learn the trick to convert long voice notes into text messages

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to know how many times your status was seen? What you need to understand before

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp Web: these are the tricks to make the application work faster

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

YOU CAN SEE: Elon Musk wants to convert Twitter to resemble WhatsApp

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtubewe will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.