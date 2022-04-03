WhatsApp: this is what the “Communities” screen will look like in the application | apps | Application | Mobile | Android | iOS | SPORT-PLAY

During the pandemic, WhatsApp stepped on the accelerator in the department of developing new tools. For example, voice notes were modified to make them much more comfortable to use and details of video calls were retouched to create rooms for teleworking.

All of this content can be tested in advance on the beta servers. You only need to enter the following link so you can start testing tools like the “Communities” tab that has just been implemented on Android and iOS mobiles.

The WaBetainfo medium has shared a new screenshot of the app with the modifications of the communities. On a past notewe explain that this tool works in a similar way to Telegram.

In the competition application you can enter an open group where people can share opinions or links on a specific topic. Typically, there is a moderator who has full control over who can speak or remove participants.

“Communities” will be accessible through a tab at the bottom. You will find in this section the states, calls, chats, configuration and this social element was recently added.

This is what the “Communities” look like on WhatsApp

WhatsApp: this is what the “Communities” screen will look like in the application. (Photo: WaBetainfo)

