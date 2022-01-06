Tech

WhatsApp, time for changes: 5 new features are on the way

Kim Lee
2022 will be a year full of changes for the Meta universe and for Whatsapp in particular. Already for these weeks a series of updates are planned that they will bring up Android And iOS a partially revised messaging experience, with relevant news especially for group chat. What are these news?

Generic photos

Let’s go in order. The first expected change involves iPhone users, accustomed to not seeing the profile picture of the various contacts when they receive a notification. Well, from 2022, it will be possible to view not only the name of the contact, but also his photo, which will be integrated into pop-up banner and in “static” banners present in the lock screen or in Notification Center.

WhatsApp iOS beta testers may already notice the change in the “design” of notifications, as long as they run iOS 15 and the version 2.22.1.1 of the app.

WhatsApp 2022

Late last year, WhatsApp began testing more and more features that are expected to go live later this year. Let’s talk about the Community, a new virtual place that we could define as a “group … of groups”, but also of the choice of different recipients when sending a media file.

WhatsApp 2022

Also expected the filtering of nearby activities it’s a contact information page renewed, both functions strictly inherent to the set of tools WhatsApp Business.

The section Activities nearby, in particular, it will allow users to intercept commercial activities such as restaurants, grocery stores and clothing stores associated with a Business profile and get in touch with them quickly.

Finally, the introduction of a new interface dedicated to company information is planned, which also includes one search shortcut.

These latter features, of course, are still in development phase and are not available to public beta testers.

