WhatsApp: trick to create secret chats without leaving a trace – Technology Tutorials – Technology

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging apps, has several tricks for its users. One of them is create a secret conversation with another contacteither to hide the content of the conversation or to leave no trace in the chat.

This ‘shortcut’ is totally safe and to access it you do not need to download another application or resort to other tools. Instead, it can be done from the WhatsApp application itself.

The key to creating a ‘secret conversation’ with someone on WhatsApp is the ‘Temporary messages’, an optional feature that can be turned on for more privacy. Next, we tell you the step by step.

Step by Step

1. Check that you have the latest WhatsApp update installed on your cell phone. Next, open the app and go to the conversation you want to make ‘secret’.

2. Click on the name of the contact at the top, right next to the profile picture. The user information will appear there.

3. Scroll down and locate the ‘Temporary Messages’ tab. There you should click.

4. A new menu will appear in which you can configure the duration of the messages (see photo). When Temporary Messages are enabled, messages can be set to disappear 24 hours (1 day), 7 days, or 90 days after they are sent. For the ‘secret conversation’ with someone, it is recommended to choose the 24-hour option.

5. Once the function is activated with the determined time, text messages, photos, videos, documents or audio notes that are sent in that chat will automatically disappear when the selected time is up. Thus, the content of the conversation will be hidden.

This is what the ‘Temporary Messages’ menu looks like. Photo: Screenshot

Remember that the most recent selection will only affect new messages and that the setting does not apply to messages previously sent or received in the chat.

Also note that in an individual chat, temporary messages can be turned on or off by either user.

In a group chat, any participant in the group can turn temporary messages on or off. However, in the case of groups, admins can change the settings to allow only admins to turn that option on or off.

Finally, if you want to deactivate ‘Temporary Messages’, you just have to follow the same steps and choose the ‘Deactivated’ option.