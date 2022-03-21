WhatsApp: Trick to know if your contact has access to your location

Today we will introduce you to a method to find out if any of your WhatsApp contacts have access to your real time locationso continue reading to learn how to do it.

If you think someone is tracking With WhatsApp, this time you can find out if your contacts know where you are.

The truth is that there are times when for work reasons, for security or for someone to get to an appointment faster, people share their location in real time by application by WhatsApp.

However, not in all cases that information is used correctly as expected.

That is why in this note we will teach you how to discover if any of your contacts kept this access and is tracking each of their movements.

Before we start, we will explain the differences between the current and real time location of WhatsApp.

The first is a fixed and exact point of the moment in which it is being sent; and the second, it will allow the sender to know where the person who shared their location is going, as if it were a moving GPS.

When you share a location in real time, you can choose up to three options: that they know your location every second for a minimum period of 15 minutes, one hour or a maximum of 8 hours.

In case of the one who opted for the last two, someone could find himself tracking his movements without his knowledge.

First, you need to make sure that WhatsApp has no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store or iOS App Store.

Now, you must open the application and click on the icon of the three vertical points that are located in the upper right corner.

In the case of iPhone mobile devices, tapping on the “Settings” locates it with the icon of a cogwheel or gear.

Now, you must access the “Settings” sections; “Bill”; “Privacy” and here click on the “Real-time location” section.

All the people with whom you shared your location will appear in real time, which means that those contacts know where you are at all times.

I just tapped on the red button labeled “Stop Sharing” and voila, the location will be gone automatically.