WhatsApp: Trick to log in on multiple devices

Today we will show you the guide of WhatsApp to log in on multiple devices, the new function of the messaging application, so continue reading so you can learn how to do it.

After so many rumors, WhatsApp will finally allow you to connect up to four devices along with the phone at the same time.

Finally, the rumors are over for something that the WhatsApp platform had to implement for several years.

The latest platform update will allow iOS and Android device users to connect with others using WhatsApp on multiple devices at once, even if their phones don’t have Internet access.

It is worth mentioning that with this new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to connect up to four devices simultaneously, in addition to their phones.

Please note that paired devices will be automatically disconnected if the phone is idle for more than 14 days.

Details about the multi-device feature have been updated on the WhatsApp FAQ page.

Four devices can be connected simultaneously, including laptops and PCs.

Also, it is important to note that users do not need to connect the phone to the Internet when using another device.

On the other hand, WhatsApp has also confirmed that it will enable full encryption in chats on connected devices.

Users must update the app to the latest version of WhatsApp before the app can connect to a connected device.

To use the platform on multiple devices, users must first open WhatsApp on their Android smartphone, tap the three-dot menu, and select a paired device.

iOS users can directly select a paired device through the settings option.

Then you need to tap “Pair device” and unlock your phone with biometric authentication or enter a password.

Now all you have to do is open web.whatsapp.com or the WhatsApp desktop app on your desktop or laptop and scan the QR code with your smartphone.

The device will be linked and users can use multiple devices to send and receive the messages.

However, WhatsApp has reported that it is not possible to view live location on paired devices.

Also, creating and viewing broadcast lists or sending messages with link previews will not be available on WhatsApp Web.