WhatsApp: trick to not show “writing” in your chats

Messaging app: trick to not show “writing” in your chats

Millions of people use WhatsApp to communicate with your loved ones, friends or even for work issues.

The instant messaging app Goal has a new feature that surely many are interested in knowing.

Different users on WhatsApp have requested how to disappear the message “writing” when you are writing a message for one of your contacts.

Here are the steps to hide your ‘typing’ status in the app.



The app itself allows you to disable this option, since using third-party applications would cause your account to be blocked.

So let’s discover how you can disable the “typing” message in a really simple way. And you will not need anything more than the WhatsApp app and your Android or iOS device.

How to avoid “writing” in WhatsApp









What you need to do is disable data and wifi on your smartphone, then open WhatsApp and compose that message without inconvenience.

Thus, with this simple trick you will change your connection time and, in addition, you will not allow the other person to see when you are “writing”.

This trick is the oldest and legal one, because if you download a third-party app, like Flychat, your account will be at risk.

If you do, we recommend that you avoid giving it synchronization permissions with your WhatsApp.

Also, please do not use this app if it asks for permission to access your photo gallery.

In The Truth News We will follow the latest news from WhatsApp as it will allow you to hide your last connection to specific contacts.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed.