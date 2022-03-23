WhatsApp: Trick to put password in your conversations

Today we will let you know a trick so you can put a password on your conversations within the application of WhatsApp, this to have a greater protection of your data.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp has become one of the applications of Messenger service that is most used today and that is why with this new option you will be able to to protect all your conversations.

The WhatsApp instant messaging application is constantly evolving to stay in the public’s taste.

In fact, one of the updates What the meta chat service currently has is the ability to keep gossips out of your conversations.

This is because it is possible to add a password or use Face ID and thus keep unwanted people out of your conversations.

It is worth mentioning that the installation of this function can vary between cell phones, especially between the Android and iPhone operating systems, in addition to the fact that to use it you need to have the latest update of the application.

First of all, you need to make sure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp, as this feature might not be available in outdated apps.

To do this, just enter your cell phone settings, look for the list of apps and available updates.

In addition, you can also enter the store that corresponds to your operating system, search for the app and check the version.

To start you must enter the WhatsApp Settings or Configuration and then select the Account option.

Go to Privacy and scroll down, at the bottom you will see the “Lock Screen” tab. Activate it.

You must enter a password, Face ID or fingerprint to access your conversations.

Restart the app and the feature will be set on your device, however, if you want to protect your app by using other apps, you should know that you can download Norton App lock or ChatLock app which also block access to your apps by of a password or a PIN and they are totally free.