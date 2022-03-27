WhatsApp trick to reduce data consumption in calls on Android and iOS | WASAP | WSP | WP | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app used by millions around the world, is one of the most popular platforms on Apple’s Android and iOS operating systems. In addition to sending text, WhatsApp it is used to make video calls and voice notes. The detail is that these consume more data than just the text.
Some time ago a report was published Android Authority in which we learned that calls from WhatsApp consume 720KB. Now, it’s common that you don’t use the direct phone line to make all calls by WhatsAppso data consumption can be high to the point of affecting the daily limit.
Luckily, there are a couple of things you can do to reduce your mobile data usage during phone calls. WhatsApp. We explain what the procedure is according to the operating system of your phone (Android and iOS).
ANDROID | How to reduce mobile data consumption
- Open your WhatsApp application
- Click on the three dots icon at the top right of the screen
- Then select the ‘Settings’ option from the menu
- Click on the ‘Storage and data’ option
- From there, select the ‘Use less data for calls’ option
iOS | How to reduce mobile data consumption
- Open your WhatsApp app on your iPhone
- Then select the ‘Settings’ option in the bottom right corner of the screen
- Click on the ‘Storage and data’ option from the menu
- In the Network section, select the ‘Use less data for calls’ option
LIST OF CELL PHONES THAT WILL NOT HAVE WHATSAPP SINCE MARCH 31
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4II
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus F3Q
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE V956
- Sony Xperia M
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Ascend D2
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6SPlus
