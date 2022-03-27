WhatsApp trick to reduce data consumption in calls on Android and iOS | WASAP | WSP | WP | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app used by millions around the world, is one of the most popular platforms on Apple’s Android and iOS operating systems. In addition to sending text, WhatsApp it is used to make video calls and voice notes. The detail is that these consume more data than just the text.

Some time ago a report was published Android Authority in which we learned that calls from WhatsApp consume 720KB. Now, it’s common that you don’t use the direct phone line to make all calls by WhatsAppso data consumption can be high to the point of affecting the daily limit.

Luckily, there are a couple of things you can do to reduce your mobile data usage during phone calls. WhatsApp. We explain what the procedure is according to the operating system of your phone (Android and iOS).

ANDROID | How to reduce mobile data consumption

Open your WhatsApp application

Click on the three dots icon at the top right of the screen

Then select the ‘Settings’ option from the menu

Click on the ‘Storage and data’ option

From there, select the ‘Use less data for calls’ option

iOS | How to reduce mobile data consumption

Open your WhatsApp app on your iPhone

Then select the ‘Settings’ option in the bottom right corner of the screen

Click on the ‘Storage and data’ option from the menu

In the Network section, select the ‘Use less data for calls’ option

LIST OF CELL PHONES THAT WILL NOT HAVE WHATSAPP SINCE MARCH 31

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Sony Xperia M

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Ascend D2

iPhone 6S

iPhone SE

iPhone 6SPlus

