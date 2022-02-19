WhatsApp: trick to send audio with the voice of a squirrel, robot, Darth Vader and other effects | WhatsApp audios | WhatsApp Tricks | Smartphones | Android | iOS | PlayStore | Technology

In the social media A trick went viral that left thousands of WhatsApp users speechless, who will be able to send voice notes with funny effects. Thanks to this method, the audios that you share with your friends, family, or co-workers will sound as if they were spoken by a squirrel from “Alvin and the Chipmunks”, Darth Vader, a robotamong other characters. One of the fundamental requirements is to have a smartphone with the Android operating system, you must also follow these simple steps. Here we are going to reveal them to you.

Despite the fact that WhatsApp is updated with new features for its millions of users around the world, the messaging application still does not have a native tool that allows us to add effects to the voice notes that we send to our contacts. Therefore, we must make use of a third-party application.

How to send WhatsApp audios with squirrel voice or other effects?

The third-party app that we need to send audio with funny voice effects is simple and does not ask for many permissions, nor does it endanger the information that you save on your phone. In this sense, to activate the trick you just have to do the following:

Go to Google Play and download the Voice Changer with Effects app.

Authorize the app to access your microphone to record audio.

Enter the Voice Changer with Effects app that is now installed on your phone.

Record the audio you want to send to your friends.

When you finish saying your phrase, which can last several minutes, the app will show you all the available effects. So choose your favourite!

Once you have chosen the effect, the application has an option that allows you to share the final result through WhatsApp and that’s it.

In this simple way you can converse and chat with your friends from WhatsApp in a fun way, changing the voice of your audios for a higher pitched one similar to the character from Alvin and the Chipmunks, a robot or like Darth Vader, the classic Star Wars villain.

How to put music in your states?

WhatsApp is an instant messaging app used to share photos, videos or make video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a YouTube user, we will be able to place our favorite songs in WhatsApp states. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a secret WhatsApp trick, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online’ and ‘writing’ from your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic secret WhatsApp trick, which will allow you to be ‘invisible’, then don’t hesitate to check out the following video, which soon became a trend on social networks, especially on YouTube.

Watch YouTube videos without leaving the app

WhatsApp presented important progress in its ‘Picture-in-Picture’ (PiP) tool, which makes it easier to view videos from Youtube from the same conversation chats, that is, it is no longer necessary to leave the app.

This novelty of WhatsApp arrived for Android users who will be able to continue playing videos from Youtube through a floating window when you switch to another chat or even if you leave the platform and access other applications.

How to stop receiving WhatsApp notifications?

The vacation mode changed its name weeks before being implemented in the official versions of WhatsApp; however, its operation is identical to what was planned from the beginning: allow the user to block notifications only of some specific conversations.

The feature has been renamed to something more precise: keep chats archived, so that once we send any conversation, be it group or individual, to that section, it will stay there even if we receive new messages.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a apps essential for anyone both in the work environment and in the personal environment, which forces many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the market for mobile telephony is currently covered by phones Dual-SIM. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can use a trick which is quite simple.

How to access the hidden features of WhatsApp

Did you know that there is a method to access the hidden features of WhatsApp before they are officially released to the public? It’s very simple and all you have to do is participate in the application’s beta program.

The first step is to sign up for the WhatsApp beta tester community. If you are an Android user, you can do it from the Google Play website, by clicking on the “Become a tester” button. Once done, the word Beta will appear next to the app in the app store.

On iOS, the TestFlight app will need to be installed. Upon entering it, press the ‘Continue’ button and then read the terms and conditions. The beta invitation link will appear, there select the option ‘Start testing’. Finally, this will take you to a section to install the trial version of WhatsApp.