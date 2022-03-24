WhatsApp: trick to send “invisible messages” | WASAP | WSP | WP | Viral | Walkthrough | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

There are always more tricks to take advantage of WhatsApp, especially if you are one of those who like to play pranks on your contacts. Do you already know how to do the “invisible message” trick? We tell you the whole process so you can have a laugh with your friends and family.

The trick is simple and you don’t need to download strange third-party apps, something we don’t recommend doing to avoid malware and the risk of losing personal information such as bank details, private images and social network passwords.

The process starts with the most current download of WhatsApp depending on your phone’s operating system (Google Play on Android and App Store on iOS). Then, you will have to do each of these steps on your mobiles:

Open Google Chrome, Brave, Mozilla Firefox or your favorite browser app

Enter the Google page and search for “U+2800 ″. Choose the first result Unicode character .

. There is a blank space that is in quotes, you will have to select it and copy it.

Enter WhatsApp and search for any conversation

Paste the invisible text you just copied and you’re done. You will see that the ‘send’ button is activated.

If you usually chat with your friends through whatsapp webthe desktop version of the instant messaging application, you will be glad to know that this trick also works from any PC or laptop.

WHATSAPP | How to access the multi-device function

Users must update to the latest version of WhatsApp, after which they can connect the app to the paired devices. To use the platform on multiple devices, users must first open WhatsApp on their Android smartphone, tap the three-dot menu, and select the paired devices. iOS users can directly select the paired devices through the Settings option.

After that, you need to click “Pair a device” and unlock the phone with biometric authentication or enter the pin. Now all you need to do is open web.whatsapp.com or the app WhatsApp Desktop on PC or laptop and scan the QR code via your smartphone.

The device will be linked and users can use multiple devices to send and receive the messages. However, WhatsApp has reported that it is not possible to view live location on paired devices. Also, creating and viewing broadcast lists or sending messages with link previews will not be available in WhatsApp Web.

