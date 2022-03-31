WhatsApp trick to transfer backup from Google Drive to iCloud | Hack | Type | Android | iOS | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Android and iOS are two different systems, and the difference can make it difficult for some people to transfer from one file to another, especially for backup of WhatsApp. Luckily, you can use third-party apps to move Google Drive backup to iCloud. We tell you how to do it.

The solution is to download iTransoryou can do it by entering this link. What this tool does is seamlessly access the backup of WhatsApp from Google Drive directly without any other tools.

In addition, it transfers not only the contacts of WhatsAppbut also other things like chats, videos, images, documents, and anything else you’ve uploaded to WhatsApp. The best thing is that the transfer can be between computers with different operating systems.

WHATSAPP | How to transfer Drive backup to iCloud

All that said, let’s see the step by step process for you to transfer WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone using iTransor for WhatsApp.

Download and launch iTransor to WhatsApp . Choose Restore/Export WhatsApp Backup > Import Google Drive Backups. Connect your iPhone to the computer and sign in your Google account on the program.

. Choose Restore/Export WhatsApp Backup > Import Google Drive Backups. Connect your iPhone to the computer and sign in your Google account on the program. Download the Google Drive backup from the list that you have made earlier. Then click Restore to device.

Please wait for the scanning process and enter your phone number and verification code into the program when prompted.

Then you will have a preview of the WhatsApp backup on Google Drive. You can also selectively restore it or just completely restore the backup to iPhone. Keep the devices well connected until the process is finished.

Once you have the backup WhatsApp on the iPhone, it’s time to save the files in iCloud to make the future download on the mobile.

Go to WhatsApp on iPhone.

Click on “Settings” in the upper right corner.

Click “Chats” > “Chat backup” so that you can modify the backup settings.

You can click “Auto Backup” to update the backup log.

To manually start the backup, tap “Back Up Now” to start the process. Wait until the backup is complete to make sure the files are in iCloud properly.

