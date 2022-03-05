WhatsApp turns back with a tool that it removed from beta at the end of 2021 | Technology | Mobile | Android | iOS | whatsappbeta | SPORT-PLAY

Do you want to try the latest tools of WhatsApp before they are enabled for everyone? Well, you just need to enter the following link to sign up for the beta version, where different test functions are enabled before reaching all versions of the app.

The previous update (March 3) enabled the “Communities” system. Here we explain how it works and where in the application the main menu will be located so that you can find people who share a topic of interest with you.

Today, March 4, the beta server was updated with a curious new menu. In November of this year, the company enabled the reaction settings menu in chats, but immediately removed it.

This same has returned to be able to touch up some details of the new reactions. From now on, you can reply to a message with an emoji, although sometimes it can be a bit annoying.

For this reason, Meta has enabled a new tool in the settings menu. If you have the beta version of WhatsApp, it is only necessary to enter “Notifications” and there you will find the reaction notification switch.

You can turn them off so you don’t see the emojis they send you, but you can see the ones you share.

WhatsApp turns back with a tool that it removed from beta at the end of 2021. (WaBetainfo)

