WhatsApp, two absolute novelties for users: everything changes

Two new features are appearing on WhatsApp, which will revolutionize the experience for users. Let’s see what changes in the application.

Whatsapp concluded on 2021 with a series of announcements. The Meta messaging service has in fact updated the application continuously over the last year, precisely to meet the needs of users. The new year, however, promises to be full of changes. In fact, the updates never end and from Menlo Park developers promise new updates to improve the app. The last two innovations will concern ‘Profile photo in notifications‘ And ‘Voice messages without interruption‘.

Let’s start immediately from the first novelty, namely that of the profile photo in the application notifications. Indeed WA will offer its users a new possibility of customization on a graphic level. When they receive the incoming notifications, they can check both the message and the preview in the preview user’s profile photo. This will make it easier and faster to understand who sent you the message. All this will be accompanied by a renewed interface from the application.

The new view of the camera, which will allow you to more easily switch from rear to front optics. Finally, you can also decide to send multimedia files in multiple conversations at the same time, thus avoiding forwarding them from one chat to another. So let’s find out all the info regarding the second upcoming novelty.

WhatsApp, another big news: voice messages arrive without interruption

Now we come to the most substantial and awaited news within the Meta messaging application. In fact, this novelty will concern the possibility of listening to voice messages even outside the chat Whatsapp in which they will be played. The tool, as mentioned, was highly anticipated by users, who had been asking for a style update for some time Telegram and soon they will get it.

It will then be possible to start a voice received, then moving to the contact list or to the general chat list. So exiting the reference conversation, on the top of the screen a small multimedia player will come out which contains the basic commands, such as’Play‘ or ‘Pause‘. It will also be possible to use a scrollbar to find out where you are with the message or to scroll forward or backward. These are two of the big news that should revolutionize WhatsApp in the coming weeks.