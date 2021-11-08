WhatsApp update coming soon, this time it will please many

WhatsApp updates. New emojis are coming that are even more inclusive than before. Let’s find out what they are.

WhatsApp promotes 2 emojis in favor of non-binary gender identity

WhatsApp has recently released a new update dedicated to its Android app in beta. The novelty concerns new and significant emojis for our text messages.

Specifically, the update introduces two new emojis to represent homosexual couples. These two new ways of expressing everyday life are compatible with the skin tone customization that has long been available on WhatsApp. Through a small editor it will in fact be possible to choose to approach people of your choice among those available, effectively creating new combinations.

Until the previous update, emojis showing a couple in love were identifiable at the gender level. WhatsApp had already added the possibility of having emojis with two men and two women, as well as those for heterosexual couples. But it was missing a emoji that also represented those who do not identify themselves in a binary way. Then come two emojis that are not clearly identified, but cover a wider spectrum.

The update of the new emojis refers to the version 2.21.23.4 of WhatsApp Beta for Android and is currently in the process of automatic distribution for those who have joined the beta testing program.

Small parenthesis before continuing. What is beta testing?

The beta testing (or verify beta) refers instead to a phase of testing and testing the software not yet published, with the aim of finding any errors (bugs). This operation can be carried out by specialized professionals, or, very often, by simple amateurs, called beta tester.

Here are some screenshots showing us the new emoticons. We can see that the concept of the couple has expanded.

In addition to emojis, there are bug fixes

But the new update isn’t limited to emojis. In addition to this novelty, in fact, the new beta introduces bug fixes, specifically an issue that prevented you from responding to status updates in the app. This new update concerns the Android app and at the moment we don’t know when it will be available for all users, as well as for those subscribed to the beta channel.

How to update WhatsApp on major operating systems

Android

Open the Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp. Touch Refresh next to the item WhatsApp Messenger.

iPhone

Open theApp Store and search for WhatsApp. Touch UPDATE next to the item WhatsApp Messenger.

KaiOS

Awards JioStore or Store in the app menu, scroll and select Social, then select Whatsapp. Awards OK or SELECT > UPDATE.

