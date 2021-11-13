WhatsApp update, how to hide our logins

The feature introduced with a WhatsApp update that will allow us not to show the contacts of our choice when we are present on the app.

WhatsApp update very interesting, what concerns the beta version of the famous instant messaging application. The app in green has introduced for users who are currently testers the possibility of updating the time of their conversations, leaving the latter free to choose which chats to approach even the exact date of the last access carried out.

The WhatsApp update in question finds a more precise description on wabetainfo. Reference is made to version 2.21.33.14, thanks to which beta testers can now hide the time references of the last access carried out in order of time.

In this way, for those included in the selected chats, with this WhatsApp update our interlocutors will not be able to see when we last accessed. The choice is wide in this regard. We can decide whether to hide our access to anyone or only to some selected among our contacts.

WhatsApp update, what it consists of

This introduction appears to be receiving several favorable opinions. It is to be able to imagine with relative ease that within a short time the feature just described could be included in one of the next updates, to be distributed globally among the millions and millions of users of WhatsApp. WA which remains a leader in its reference sector.

Despite competition from other instant messaging apps such as Teletram, WhatsApp remains the most used. It too, like Facebook and Instagram, is affected by the great change announced by Mark Zuckerberg, who introduced the Meta galaxy.

Meta will include the three applications mentioned above but also much more, including the implementation of virtual and augmented reality and many other features aimed at favoring the work of companies and making the lives of many users more interesting.