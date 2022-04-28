Technology

Whatsapp: users report a drop in the platform – Technology

Photo of Zach Zach14 mins ago
0 9 3 minutes read

close


close

WhatsApp

Complaints against Facebook and the other digital giants are on the rise in Europe.

Photo:

Ritchie B. Tongo. EFE

Complaints against Facebook and the other digital giants are on the rise in Europe.

The application does not load new messages or allow access to WhatsApp Web.

On Thursday afternoon, users in different countries have reported failures on the platform. To some people it does not allow them to send messages or use the WhatsApp Web service.

Despite the reports generated on social networks about the drop in service, WhatsApp is operating intermittently, so A pronouncement of the application has already been generated in its official accounts.

You can read: WhatsApp: the same account can be opened on two cell phones at the same time

You may be experiencing some issues using WhatsApp right now. We are aware and working to get things running smoothly again. We will keep you informed and, in the meantime, thank you for your patience“, published from the official WhatsApp account on Twitter.

Read also: Meet the operator with the highest internet speed in Colombia

The inconveniences may be presenting due to several updates that are being generated from WhatsApp in mobile version and also in the desktop alternative.

Some of these include new emoticons and others reducing the connection timeout in the Web version, an issue that many users are very dissatisfied with.

You can also read:

iPhone 14: everything that is known about the next Apple cell phone Colombian startup will be the first Edtech to launch a satellite into space

TECHNOSPHERE
Twitter: @TecnosferaET

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach14 mins ago
0 9 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Cambria will be a work viewer and will be released later this year, as the web version of Horizon

2 mins ago

Best websites about raspberry pi and what you can do with it

26 mins ago

“Technical analysis is one of the great lies of trading”

38 mins ago

Expedited Deportations and Asylum Trials: This is Biden’s Plan if Title 42 is Eliminated | Univision Immigration News

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button