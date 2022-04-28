Whatsapp: users report a drop in the platform – Technology

On Thursday afternoon, users in different countries have reported failures on the platform. To some people it does not allow them to send messages or use the WhatsApp Web service.

Despite the reports generated on social networks about the drop in service, WhatsApp is operating intermittently, so A pronouncement of the application has already been generated in its official accounts.

“You may be experiencing some issues using WhatsApp right now. We are aware and working to get things running smoothly again. We will keep you informed and, in the meantime, thank you for your patience“, published from the official WhatsApp account on Twitter.

The inconveniences may be presenting due to several updates that are being generated from WhatsApp in mobile version and also in the desktop alternative.

Some of these include new emoticons and others reducing the connection timeout in the Web version, an issue that many users are very dissatisfied with.

