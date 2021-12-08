Whatsapp, via messages even after 24 hours. Uk: “So impossible to report wrongdoing”

WhatsApp users will be given the option to make their messages disappear even after 24 hours. This was announced by the same application on the his blog.

“Not all messages have to stay forever,” he wrote in his own Facebook page Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. WhatsApp had introduced the so-called “ephemeral” messages already last year, with the possibility of deleting chats after seven days, but from today the timing for deleting messages is getting longer: 24 hours, a week, or 90 days. After this time, the ephemeral messages will be deleted from the apps of the two interlocutors, as if they had never been sent.

We read on the application blog: