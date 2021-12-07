Whatsapp, via messages even after 24 hours. Uk: “So impossible to report wrongdoing”
WhatsApp users will be given the option to make their messages disappear even after 24 hours. This was announced by the same application on the his blog.
“Not all messages have to stay forever,” he wrote in his own Facebook page Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. WhatsApp had introduced the so-called “ephemeral” messages already last year, with the possibility of deleting chats after seven days, but from today the timing for deleting messages is getting longer: 24 hours, a week, or 90 days. After this time, the ephemeral messages will be deleted from the apps of the two interlocutors, as if they had never been sent.
We read on the application blog:
“There is magic in sitting in person with someone, sharing thoughts in confidence, knowing that you are connecting privately and in that moment. The freedom to be honest and vulnerable, knowing the conversation isn’t being recorded and archived somewhere forever. It should be possible to decide how long a message lasts ”.
Users will also have the option to turn on message disappearance by default. Just go on the settings, click on “account”, then “privacy” and “default message timer”.
But as it reports The Guardian there are those who did not appreciate this decision. In the UK, the novelty has attracted a lot of criticism, especially from children’s charities. The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), said that the move was “poorly thought out” and that it would create a “toxic cocktail of risk” together with the encryption of messages, active on other services such as Facebook and Instagram.
“Offenders first lure children to open platforms like Instagram and then move them to WhatsApp where there is less chance of being detected,” said Andy Burrows, chief of online child safety policy at the NSPCC. “This decision will allow offenders to quickly eliminate evidence of child abuse, making it even more difficult for law enforcement to accuse offenders and protect children.”
Burrows added that disappearing messages and end-to-end encryption – which prevents law enforcement and platforms from seeing the messages, ensuring that only the sender and recipient can view them – would not go through the “evaluation process. of online risk “established by the United Kingdom, which requires platforms to provide information and details on risks for users to the communications regulator, Ofcom.
“Our recent review of some historical cases showed that we would still be able to deliver critical information to authorities, even if those services were end-to-end encrypted,” retorted Meta’s head of security Antigone Davis. But the authorities disagree. Last month, Ofcom CEO Melanie Dawes said social media companies should ban adults from sending direct messages to children.