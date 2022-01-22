WhatsApp, voice calls change forever: spectacular news. Users are looking forward to having the expected upgrade available

As often happens, the chat platform brings out particularly welcome technical updates. This time it will be the voice calls.

Here we go again. Whatsapp is ready to come up with a new technical aspect regarding its calls. The messaging platform tries to keep up with the competition (especially Telegram) with the development team working to please users. The area affected by the intervention is that of voice calls.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world and its team of Thanks to the teardown work done by WABetaInfo, there will be the possibility to customize the background of the voice calls. Up to now, in fact, you see the profile image of the user you are talking to as the background of the call itself. With this upgrade we will be able to choose what to place in the background of the conversation. Several default images have already been set up for voice calls, but the choice for now is not particularly wide. Precisely for this reason, the options available to users will soon be increased, with a gallery that will be particularly well-stocked.

WhatsApp, voice calls change forever: now you can customize the background image

It still remains to be defined the date on which this new solution can be officially launched. While some may not find it indispensable, there are many application accounts that can’t wait to explore images as well.

This novelty will pair with another just released, which concerns the choice of people who can invite you to a group. In short words from now on we can avoid being inserted into a conversation that does not interest us, selecting the ‘friends’ who can involve us in a discussion ‘room’. To do this, you need to go to ‘Settings‘and then continue in the section’Account‘. Once here you can decide if you can be added to the groups by ‘All‘,’Only your contacts‘ or ‘Your contacts except‘. So we will finally avoid finding ourselves having to silence a group of which we have not the slightest interest.