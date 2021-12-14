WhatsApp, voice messages change forever: sensational news! Users of the messaging platform are surprised

As always Whatsapp has some very interesting news in store for its users. The world’s most popular messaging platform is trying to fend off onslaught from competitors, such as Telegram And WeChat, trying to ensure an increasingly complete service to its users. In recent days, the American group headed by Facebook, announced the arrival of two new options that will affect conversations.

It will be possible to empty the chat both later 24 hours that even after 90 days. An option that you can choose in our conversation, differently from what has happened so far. The ephemeral messages at the moment, in fact, they were canceled after seven days, without the possibility of alternatives. With the new update, however, simply open the WhatsApp settings and then go to Account> Privacy and click on the Timer default messages. After that, set the maximum duration for which the chats will be kept.

READ ALSO >>> WhatsApp, how to automatically reply to messages: extraordinary trick

READ ALSO >>> WhatsApp, how to read vowels instead of listening to them: fantastic twist

WhatsApp, voice messages change forever: new deadlines for cancellation

Clearly the function it can also be activated by default in new conversations. To specify it in the best way is the technical support team, through the pages explaining the new feature.

“If you decide to activate ephemeral messages by default, we will show a warning within new chats to inform your interlocutors of your choice. And if you change your mind, turning the setting off is as easy as turning it on“.

Although it has already been launched as a function, the novelty may take a few days to be available for all users and on all devices. All that remains is to apply the app update and wait for the new setting to be released.