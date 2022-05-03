WhatsApp wants you to know that nobody is spying on your messages

Share

WhatsApp is preparing to ensure your privacy in conversations and group chats, and very soon it will show a message that confirms the end-to-end encryption of our communications on the platform.

We live in times of spies, with each time more security issues on-linemore critical vulnerabilities and more worrying news about tapped phonesof more and more important figures including Prime Ministers and even leaders of large corporations.

Perhaps for this reason, the most used communications platforms throughout the planet are focusing on the privacy and security of their users, with WhatsApp always in the eye of the hurricane and the promise of Meta developers to give every time more prominence to end-to-end encryption that protects our conversations.

And it seems that there is progress in this aspect, because as WABetaInfo colleagues told us a few hours ago, some users have discovered that the version beta with build code 2.22.10.14 it already shows the encryption warning so useful and expected:

Your personal messages are end-to-end encrypted.

As you may have seen, has been integrated as “footer” in the conversation, call or status windows, indicating at a glance that those communications are encrypted and therefore are completely safe for the user.

Obviously, you already know What does it mean for a conversation to be encrypted end-to-end?and it is that it leaves our smartphone already encrypted so that not even WhatsApp or any other actor that can intercept these messages is able to decrypt them except for the receiver and interlocutor.

From WhatsApp they warn that this novelty that we already see in the versions beta for android It will also arrive soon for iOS and WhatsApp Desktopbefore being deployed in the stable versions of the application.

