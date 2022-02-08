Whatsapp, watch out for the fake news of February 8: “What’s going on?”

There is talk of something that interests the well-known instant message exchange application. A controversial topic involving Whatsapp, what it is.

Whatsapp is now something that cannot be renounced for millions of people around the world. The application “closely related” to Facebook and Instagram has become commonplace and on a daily basis we all use it in more than one circumstance.

You want it for work, you want to talk with friends or with your partner, Whatsapp practically serves us like hot cakes. And the engineers predisposed to its correct functioning insert new updates on a daily basis, in order to add further features in order to make its use more comfortable and immediate.

Now, however, Whatsapp ends up at the center of something controversial, which concerns a specific day: February 8, 2022. On that date, something should happen to which to pay close attention. What is it about?

Whatsapp, what this hoax consists of

Someone has spread the rumor that Whatsapp would change policies regarding the protection of privacy and sensitive data of its users. A topic that in the past has already led to some bitter discussions about what would be the use made by both Whatsapp and Facebook and Instagram of this information.

In fact, personal data are often shared with companies and third parties for advertising purposes. Or sometimes even to facilitate the circulation of targeted opinions, especially in the case of elections. The fact is, however, that in this circumstance the “policy change” of Whatsapp on February 8 it turns out to be false.

There is nothing true in all this and the whole is probably to be reconnected if anything what happened on this day in 2021. Then the managers of Whatsapp brought into force a series of new policies aimed at protecting the privacy of their users, at first. Except, however, to postpone everything to the following month of May.

In any case, there is the European Commission that monitors the correct behavior of this and other companies, to protect the safety of users as much as possible.