WhatsApp, we could lose our account: dangerous scam in progress

New scam on WhatsApp to steal the account. A fake friend starts a chat that could turn out to be quite dangerous. How to protect yourself from the scam.

Danger comes from everywhere. Emails, messages, phone calls and even Whatsapp can be sources of more or less serious deceptions. Attention must never decrease if you do not want to risk losing money, privacy and even the account. Scammers continually come up with new tricks to deceive unsuspecting victims. They invent ever more subtle ways to crack open a security net and achieve evil goals. To defend against attacks you need to know how the scam happens and act ignoring the message and reporting what happened to the authorities.

WhatsApp, new scam that steals the account

The Postal Police warns citizens of a new scam in place aimed at stealing the WhatsApp account. The scammers manage, no one knows how, to obtain the telephone number of the victim. Unfortunately, the issue of privacy when it comes to social networks and the like loses relevance and it becomes increasingly easier for cyber pirates to find personal data and implement scams.

The latest scam sees the attacker pretend to be a friend of the intended victim. It proceeds by sending a message that starts a chat conversation from which a confidence will arise. At some point, the scammer will ask for help saying he accidentally sent a six-digit code thus blocking WhatsApp. The request will be to type in those six digits and send them to him in order to solve the problem. Doing so will open that dangerous hole in the safety net and the criminals will be able to have access to our account.

How to protect yourself from the scam

Knowing the scam in place, just ignore the message to protect yourself from the scam. If, on the other hand, the code has been sent, the account is at risk and will be needed uninstall the app immediately even if it means losing every chat on WhatsApp. Even if we manage to track down scammers and defend ourselves against the new scam, we may soon suffer another attack and then another. Attention, therefore, to the operations that are carried out on social networks or, in general, on the web. Never provide personal information, respond to special requests, send codes or click on link. These, in fact, are the means that the bad guys use to violate privacy and carry out illegal acts.