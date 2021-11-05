WhatsApp Web, a new update is coming that will make users happy

WhatsApp Web, a new update which will make happy those users who use it constantly throughout the day. A new version of theapp which allows you to use Whatsapp from the desktop of your PC and that will put an end to some annoying inconveniences.

Read also> Amazon wants us to stop talking to Alexa

To date, in fact, for the majority of users of WhatsApp Web usage stopped when smartphone on which it was installed Whatsapp fell below a certain level of battery charge (generally 15%) or when one was missing sufficient data coverage. It was therefore enough to have the phone discharged or not connected to an Internet network to no longer be able to send or receive messages on your computer.

With the update coming soon, this problem will no longer occur – you will in fact be able to use WhatsApp Web even without having to connect the phone. The other big news concerns the possibility of using Whatsapp not only on your smartphone or pc, but also on up to four different devices at the same time.

Finally, it should be remembered that Whatsapp released another app: WhatsApp for Windows, which allows you to call and video call even from a PC with a decidedly optimized system.

Last updated: Thursday 4 November 2021, 7:05 pm



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED