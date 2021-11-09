WhatsApp Web closes: in its place the multi-device function

WhatsApp Web goodbye: welcome the function multi-device. You can join the beta by going to the Settings> Connected Devices> Multi-Device Beta, where you find all the information on why, essentially, multi-device is better than WhatsApp Web.

THE benefits they could be summarized as follows: multi-device allows you to use WhatsApp on four different devices without the phone being connected to the Internet (with WhatsApp Web, Desktop or Portal, however, it was necessary that it was turned on and connected to the network). Support for the iPad is also in the works, which should arrive at the latest in a few months.

From the latest beta released it appears that the activation of the mode is irreversible. This means that it is no longer possible to return to WhatsApp Web, a feature that is now obsolete compared to the possibilities offered by the new support. Multi-device, in fact, does not need to lean on the smartphone to work, which is a great advantage if you work with WhatsApp but want to keep the phone off (perhaps to avoid being disturbed by other notifications).

Any phone number can be linked to five devices (the main device, then the smartphone with the SIM inside, plus four other devices such as computers and tablets).

We have seen before that the function can also be activated on stable versions of WhatsApp, but in this case you can go back at any time. For now, at least: according to the latest news published by WABetaInfo, the activation could soon become definitive for everyone.

On WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.19.9 (and the next 2.21.23.10) it is no longer possible to leave the program. WhatsApp, however, has not yet released any official announcement. No news even on the extension of the multi-device on the iPad, which should arrive shortly (we do not know exactly when).