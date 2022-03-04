WhatsApp Web trick to activate invisible mode

WhatsApp Web: Trick to activate the invisible mode

Today we will let you know step by step how you can activate the invisible mode option within the application of WhatsApp Web, so keep reading so you don’t miss anything.

Everything seems to indicate that WhatsApp Web now allows the user to configure the various tools for individual comfort.

WhatsApp Web is the application of Messenger service most popular in the world and where millions of users spend much of their time as part of their workday or also for school things.

However, now with the recent tricks that the application allows, thousands of users can hide their status from their contacts, so in terms of privacy all expectations are met.

Not appearing online in WhatsApp, or called invisible mode, can be achieved by installing an extension in Chrome, which is extremely easy to understand.

WAincognito is the name of the WhatsApp extension that you need to achieve this trick, which we will mention step by step how to carry it out.

First of all you must download the WAIncognito extension from the Chrome store and then you have to add a new tab with WhatsApp Web (web.whatsapp.com).

On your cell phone, select the linked devices option and add a new one, then scan the QR code to enter our WhatsApp account.

Then activate the incognito mode in the spy icon in the upper left and WhatsApp Web will open with the privacy options that we have configured.

With these simple steps you will be able to hide your online status from other contacts; however, you will need to install it correctly.

The truth is that more and more tricks and shortcuts are coming to light that the WhatsApp service offers and that fortunately are available to its millions of users.

The web version allows each user to use their account on multiple devices, so you can even send a message from your PC or tablet.

With WhatsApp Web you will be able to count on a wide range of tools so that your users can customize the application to their liking.