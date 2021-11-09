WhatsApp Web will be eliminated in favor of Multi-device: what it is and what changes

Whatsapp is extending the roll-out of the function Multi-device (Multi-device in English) and, from what appears in the latest beta versions released, activation of the mode will be irreversible. This means that it will no longer be possible to return to WhatsApp Web, a feature that allows you to use the service on other devices than the smartphone, but only by relying on the latter which must remain active and connected to the internet.



Multi-device on WhatsApp

Multi-device support was released months ago in the beta version of the messaging client, and allows you to use WhatsApp on any device connected to the internet without the main phone turned on. Each phone number can be linked with a total of five devices, so the main smartphone plus four alternative devices. Over time, the function was also made available on stable versions of WhatsApp and the company had promised that it would force the activation of the feature at the expense of WhatsApp Web. And, after the latest news discovered by WABetaInfo, this is about to happen.

WhatsApp towards the permanent elimination of WhatsApp Web

On WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.19.9 (and the next 2.21.23.10) the ability to exit the program has been removed Multi-device (beta), which was possible with previous releases. Even more interesting, as reported by the source, the fact that those who have not accepted to participate in the beta of the Multi-device function could have all the devices connected to WhatsApp Web reset, finding themselves forced to enable Multi-device, which is automatically enabled on the specific account (based on the roll-out expected by the team).

The forced roll-out of the Multi-device has also been spotted on iOS for some users, but at the moment WhatsApp has not released any official announcement. There is also no information regarding the highly anticipated distribution of the function also on the iPad, which will arrive for sure but we do not know when.

How to activate Multi-device on WhatsApp

For enable the Multi-device function on WhatsApp it is necessary to access the drop-down menu using the key shown with three dots in vertical orientation, positioned at the top right of the screen. From the menu choose Connected devices and then select Multi-device (beta) and again press on Use the beta version. At this point it is necessary to return to the previous screen and connect the devices using the appropriate button, scanning the QR code that appears on the client installed on the “target” device (or devices) where we want to use WhatsApp as an alternative to the main smartphone.