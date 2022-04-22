Technology

WhatsApp: what are the differences between ‘XD’, ‘xd’, ‘XDDDD’ and their other variants? | Android | iPhone | Emoji | Smartphones | | Technology

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

WhatsApp users, both in Android like in iOSCan send text messages, photos, videos, stickers or voice notes to your contacts. It is also possible to send expressions like ‘XD’, ‘xd’ and ‘XDDDD’ which are very popular, despite the fact that very few know their meaning. What is the difference between them? Here we tell you.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bitcoin and Ethereum cross psychological barriers

10 mins ago

The crude statement of Johnny Depp’s security guard in full trial against Amber Heard

2 hours ago

Microsoft’s touch laptop marks 519.87 euros on Amazon, the lowest historical price, and lasts up to 13 hours per charge

2 hours ago

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 21, 2022

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button