WhatsApp: what are the differences between ‘XD’, ‘xd’, ‘XDDDD’ and their other variants? | Android | iPhone | Emoji | Smartphones | | Technology

WhatsApp users, both in Android like in iOSCan send text messages, photos, videos, stickers or voice notes to your contacts. It is also possible to send expressions like ‘XD’, ‘xd’ and ‘XDDDD’ which are very popular, despite the fact that very few know their meaning. What is the difference between them? Here we tell you.

Unlike emoticons that have a Unicode definition, these expressions that combine letters come from Asian countries like Japan and are also known as ‘text faces’.

The ‘XD’ emoji is the translation of those intensely laughing faces that we sometimes see in Japanese manga. Its use is not recent since it has been present among users since the first digital chats appeared as msn-messenger from Microsoft.

What does ‘XD’ mean in WhatsApp’?

We must bear in mind that ‘XD’ is a combination of letters that has the purpose of recreating a facial expression or gesture, just as a emoji traditional. Specifically, this spelling, if rotated 90 degrees, mimics the face of a person with slanted eyes and a big smile. can replace the emoticon of the face with a wide smile and closed eyes.

In this sense, the expression ‘XD’ means laugh out loud, joy or grace. WhatsApp users often use it in their chats with their friends when they say or write something funny.

How are ‘XD’, ‘xd’, ‘XDDDD’ and their other variants different?

‘XD’, ‘xd’, ‘XDDDD’ and its other variants mean practically the same thing in WhatsApp and other messaging apps. Although they have some differences in their spelling such as uppercase or lowercase ‘D’, their purpose is to replace the symbol ‘(>.<)'.

According to Royal Spanish Academy, users often place more letters at the end of some expressions to reflect sustained speech. In this way, it can be deduced that ‘XDDDD’ could represent a long laugh. In addition, since there is no official consensus on the use of ‘XD’, Internet users tend to represent it in different ways.

WhatsApp receives the function to add contacts with QR code on Android phones

Through the WABetaInfo portal, it was announced that WhatsApp would receive the new function that allows users to add contacts using a QR code. This long-awaited feature was only available in the iOS beta. However, a recent report indicates that it can also be used on Android phones.

WhatsApp had recently enabled support for QR codes in the latest iOS beta updates in TestFlight and this Friday WhatsApp is officially rolling out the feature to all Android beta testers.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

WhatsApp: know the reasons why your group could be closed automatically

One of the most important features of WhatsApp is that it allows the creation of groups. The safest thing is that you have one with your family, co-workers, school friends, among other people. Although many think that these chats are permanent, the truth is that the company can close them automatically if it notices that the participants have committed some faults that they consider serious. Here we will detail some of them.

As detailed by Andro4all, a portal specialized in technology, WhatsApp will close the groups that have been reported by a good number of members. This usually happens in chats that are made up of people who do not know each other and who only share a common hobby such as soccer, comics, a series or movie, among other hobbies. It is enough that some users agree and that group could be suspended forever. Here the details.

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtubewe will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.

How to convert WhatsApp audios into text messages

Thousands of users have been surprised to learn that there is a secret method that allows us to convert the audios that are sent to WhatsApp into text messages. This brilliant trick can be of great help when we are in class or in a work meeting and we cannot reproduce the voice notes that come to us.

For those users who want to know the content of voice messages without having to listen to them. We explain the amazing trick that you must apply to transcribe to text what they have sent us to WhatsApp in a simple and free way.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with friends and co-workers. That’s why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this inconvenience, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone —where we are limited to opening a single account—, on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.

WhatsApp: how to prevent your family or school friends from adding you to groups without permission?

WhatsApp, the most used instant messaging app in the world, has many useful features. One of them, which works on Android and iOS, can be very helpful if you are tired of your friends, family or anyone else stopping you from adding groups without permission. Would you like to learn it? Here we are going to teach you.

How to prevent being added to WhatsApp groups?

1. Enter the Play Store or App Store and download the latest version of WhatsApp.

2. After updating, enter the instant messaging application and tap on the three dots icon (located in the upper right corner).

3. A list of options will be displayed, you have to select ‘Settings’.

4. Then you must choose “Account” and “Privacy”.

5. Finally, look for the ‘Groups’ option and click on it.

6. Three options will appear: Everyone (default), My Contacts, and My Contacts Except. You must select the latter.

7. That would be it. Now all that remains is to choose one or more contacts who could add you to WhatsApp groups.